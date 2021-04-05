COVID-19 in Delhi: Vaccination centres in government hospitals to operate for 24 hours from April 6

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the government under Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal is taking all efforts to innoculate maximum benefeciaries.

In a bid to boost the vaccination drive, the government issuing an order said that 1/3rd of vaccination centres in all Delhi Government hospitals will operate 24 hours from tomorrow.

Today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested him to relax conditions for opening a new vaccination centre as well as he asked for relaxation in the age limit for vaccination and making it available for all.

Further, he has also said that if the conditions for opening new vaccination centres are relaxed and vaccination is opened for all, then Delhi Government will be able to vaccinate all citizens of Delhi within 3 months.

Delhi on April 4, recorded 4,033 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, city's highest daily count after December 4, while 21 people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,081 on Sunday.