COVID-19 in Delhi: 370 new cases reported, highest in nearly two months

Delhi recorded 370 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest daily count in nearly two months, even as the positivity rate rose to 0.52 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department. The death toll rose to 10,931 with three more fatalities, the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department stated.

Delhi had recorded 320 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, breaching the 300-mark again after a gap of two days.

On Sunday and Monday, 286 and 239 cases, respectively, were recorded in the national capital. The city had registered 321 coronavirus cases and a death last Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.