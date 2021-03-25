COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh: New guidelines issued for Holi; gathering banned, Section 144 imposed

Raipur: Rapid increase of cases of Covid 19 in Raipur city has compelled the district administration to take strict preventative measures in capital city Raipur. The District Administration has imposed Section 144 in the capital.
It has put restriction over gathering of 50 persons to participate in occasions like marriage, death and doing so prior permission has been required, a press release of Raipur district administration said.
Also, the administration has banned ‘Holi Milan’ or other similar public programs. During ‘Holika Dahan’ only five persons using mask, sanitizers and following social distancing will be allowed. All tourist spots in city have been closed for public, the official communique said.
The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by District Collector Dr S Bharathi Dasan, it said.
The Collector asked officials to strictly impose the restrictions placed. Few months back seeing the decline of Covid cases conditional relaxations were provided however due to spike in Covid cases it is necessary to impose the restrictions, it said.
The Collector further said that all people entering in the district via rail, road or air will have to remain in home quarantine for 7 days. People visiting public places like cinema hall, mall will have to undergo daily check and follow Covid guidelines.
The Collector appealed to elderly people and people above 45 years living in slums or crowed places to get vaccine shot at the earliest. He also asked the eligible government officers and employees to take vaccine.
All religious, social, cultural, political, sports, Mela or similar public programmes have been suspended. Religious places will be opened only of individuals.
On occasions like marriage, death or ‘Dashgatra’ maximum 50 persons will be allowed who will have to follow social distancing, sanitizer and mask. For holding such programme written permission from district magistrate (DM), additional DM or sub divisional officer will be required.
Other Districts where section 144 is in force are: Bilaspur, Baloda Bazar, Bastar, Janjgir Champa, Durg
