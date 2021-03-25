COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh: New guidelines issued for Holi; gathering banned, Section 144 imposed

Raipur: Rapid increase of cases of Covid 19 in Raipur city has compelled the district administration to take strict preventative measures in capital city Raipur. The District Administration has imposed Section 144 in the capital.

It has put restriction over gathering of 50 persons to participate in occasions like marriage, death and doing so prior permission has been required, a press release of Raipur district administration said.

Also, the administration has banned ‘Holi Milan’ or other similar public programs. During ‘Holika Dahan’ only five persons using mask, sanitizers and following social distancing will be allowed. All tourist spots in city have been closed for public, the official communique said.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by District Collector Dr S Bharathi Dasan, it said.