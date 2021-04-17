COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh: Lockdown extended in 4 cities including capital city Raipur

Raipur: In the view of Covid-19 explosion in the state, Chhattisgarh government has extended the date of lockdown in four super spreading cities.

These cities are Raipur, Jashpur, Korba and Raigarh.

In Raipur, the lockdown has extended up to April 26, earlier the clamp down was from April 9-19.

The decision of extension of lockdown was intentionally made to break the chain of Covid-19 spread in the capital city Raipur, the District Administration Raipur said.

Notably, Raipur has observed the maximum number of Covid-19 cases in the month of April.

The lock down will be effective from April 26, morning 6 am, an official communique said.

However, during the lockdown period the administration has made some relaxation in some essential services, vegetable vendors are permitted door-to-door vegetable services 6 am to 2 pm in the day. The government has also allowed opening of ration shops with strict Covid protocols. Even for marriage and last rites, permissible limit for the persons are fixed as 10 only.

Anybody found violating orders will be fined and strictly dealt as per the law, said S Bharti Dasan, the Raipur District Collector.

Meanwhile, lock down has been extended in Raigarh up to April 27.

In Korba, the lock down period has been extended up to April 27 up to 12 pm. Earlier the date of uplift lock down in Korba was April 22.