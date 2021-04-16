COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh: 400 bedded railway isolation coaches turn into scrap in Durg district

In the Durg region, Covid patients are still spotted getting treatment without beds. Their struggle for beds yet to end. However, on the other side due to the carelessness of Railway and government officials, the 400 bedded isolation coaches remained unused and were allegedly converted into scrap.
Data available in public domain said SECR had converted around 105 of non-ac wagons into isolation centres, so that around 900 covid patients can be provided beds.
Unfortunately, due to administrative negligence, these specially designed coaches remained unused.
The administrative's mismanagement and lack of coordination between government agencies created uproar in public.
Moreover, a statement of SECR PRO given on March 29, 2020, mentioned that coaches were converted into wards so that they can be used as isolation centres for the Covid patients. The coaches were also fully sanitized and equipped with all sorts of primary equipment.
Durg district which is observing the second highest number of cases in the state was left with 400 of its beds in these coaches without any occupancy.
Due to ill maintenance, many of the equipment fitted in these coaches become non-functional and the isolation ward is gradually reduced into scrap, complained the local people.
On this high degree of carelessness, Railway officials are tight lipped but unofficially they said they do not have enough number of para-medical staffs and doctors. Therefore, the especially built isolation wards remained unused.
While speaking to the media, Durg Collector Dr. Sarveshar Bhure said, it is property of the railway however, we have informed the health secretary about it.
