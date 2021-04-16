COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh: 400 bedded railway isolation coaches turn into scrap in Durg district

In the Durg region, Covid patients are still spotted getting treatment without beds. Their struggle for beds yet to end. However, on the other side due to the carelessness of Railway and government officials, the 400 bedded isolation coaches remained unused and were allegedly converted into scrap.

Data available in public domain said SECR had converted around 105 of non-ac wagons into isolation centres, so that around 900 covid patients can be provided beds.

Unfortunately, due to administrative negligence, these specially designed coaches remained unused.

The administrative's mismanagement and lack of coordination between government agencies created uproar in public.