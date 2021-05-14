Covid-19 in Chennai: At least 12 cops succumb to virus in one month

Chennai, May 14: As many as 12 police personnel in Chennai have succumbed to Covid-19 over the past month or so.

The latest victim of the frontline force to fall to the virus was Assistant Commissioner of Police Eswaran, who was posted in Pallavaram Police Station in Chennai.

The 52-year-old officer had served in the force since 1996 and was undergoing treatment at the Government owned King’s Institute for treatment of novel coronavirus disease but succumbed on Thursday. Sources said he had undertaken two shots of vaccination.

Chennai’s new Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal paid tributes to him and a few other policemen who died of Covid in recent days.