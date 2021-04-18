COVID-19 in Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar appeals to migrants to return immediately as govt imposes night curfew in state

Patna: Apprehending the "situation may turn grim", the chief minister, Nitish Kumar on Sunday evening appealed to the migrant workers from Bihar to return immediately before the situation worsens. He said the number of Covid-19 patients would rise further. Today,nearly 9000 people tested positive.

Nitish Kumar who chaired the meeting with the Crisis Management group at CM secretariat said any delay by the migrants in coming back to Bihar would create more problems for them. He assured works to them in their villages and said since trains and buses movement are on, they should come immediately.

Chief Minister said quarantine centres would be opened at sub-divisional levels to facilitate migrants stay.

Nitish said from 9 pm to 5 am, night curfew would be imposed all over the state. Shops,commercial establishments,both private and government office have been directed to shut by 5 pm.

All educational institutions,coaching institutes willl remain closed till May 15 and no examinations would be conducted till then

Free masks would be distributed in both urban and rural areas through the panchayati raj and urban development departments.