Covid-19 in Bengaluru: City logs 16,286 new cases and 275 deaths on May 12

Bengaluru, May 12: With Covid-related deaths clocking 517 on Wednesday, the total Covid deaths crossed the 2,000-mark in Karnataka; and with 39998 new cases on Wednesday, the total positive cases crossed the 20-lakh mark with Bengaluru contributing nearly 10 lakh.

While Bengaluru continued to remain on top of the Covid heap with 16,286 new Covid cases Wednesday and 275 deaths, the virus is fast spreading to the districts with Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Mandya, Dakshina Kannada, Ballari, Hassana and Shivamogga reporting over 1000 new cases.

“The rural run of the virus is dangerous as the infrastructure in many areas is weak,” said an expert.

With close to 9.9 lakh positive cases as on Wednesday, Bengaluru has become India's Covid capital as a district with the most number of infections.