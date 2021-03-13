COVID-19 in Bengaluru: 833 cases reported in city, highest in seven weeks

Bengaluru: The IT city continued to witness a surge in Covid-19 cases recording 833 cases on Thursday and 526 on Friday – the highest in seven weeks. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP – the civic body) Commissioner Manjunath Prasad described the situation as 'a serious concern' for the State.

Cases have been on the rise since March 1, forcing the Centre to issue a warning to the state to be on the guard and ramp up testing and tracing efforts.

Officials admitted there was a delay in contact tracing. What has added to the worry is the new variants found in the state. "The new variants of the virus - South African, Brazilian - are far more infectious and can spread faster. Contact tracing becomes even more relevant and travel history should be taken up seriously. The health department is busy with vaccination drive and there should be other officers deployed for contact tracing," Dr Giridhar Babu, member of the state advisory committee on Covid-19 was quoted in the media.