COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh: 57 students of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams-run school test positive

In a shocking incident around 57 students of a vedic school run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Andhra Pradesh haves tested positive for COVID-19. As a per a report in India Today, the students were enrolled in the Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham. The school was shut during the lockdown and had opened recently.

Around 435 students of the school did their COVID-19 RT-PCR test five days ago at their homes and joined the school after submitting their Covid-19 negative reports.

However, on March 9, when the school carried out a rapid antigen test on all students, 57 tested positive for Covid-19. These students are asymptomatic.