COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh: 57 students of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams-run school test positive

In a shocking incident around 57 students of a vedic school run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Andhra Pradesh haves tested positive for COVID-19. As a per a report in India Today, the students were enrolled in the Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham. The school was shut during the lockdown and had opened recently.
Around 435 students of the school did their COVID-19 RT-PCR test five days ago at their homes and joined the school after submitting their Covid-19 negative reports.
However, on March 9, when the school carried out a rapid antigen test on all students, 57 tested positive for Covid-19. These students are asymptomatic.
While Chittoor district in Tirupati has reported a spike in cases creating a worrisome situation in Andhra Pradesh. The state has been counted in the one of the eight states in the country with a high active caseload. 38 new cases were reported in the district on March 9 taking the overall count of active cases to 322.
A similar incident was reported in Karnal district of Haryana where 54 students had tested positive for coronavirus. The building had been sealed and declared a containment zone.
