COVID-19: Hey Goa, the holiday is over, time for lockdown. Punjab takes the curfew way

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, India on Wednesday recorded a whopping 3.6 lakh new cases. At the same time, the single day death toll rose to an all time high, breaching the three thousand mark for the first time ever. Even as foreign aid comes in and India works overtime to accommodate the influx of COVID-19 patients, the healthcare infrastructure in some parts of the country continue to teeter somewhat precariously on the edge of collapse.

Against this backdrop, the Punjab and Goa governments today announced a slew of new restrictions. While Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took a rather stringent step, implementing a lockdown from Thursday, Punjab has opted for the somewhat milder option of a curfew for parts of the state.

"Lockdown announced in state from 29th April 7 pm to the morning of 3rd May. Essential services and industrial activities allowed, public transport to remain shut. Casinos, hotels, pubs remain closed. Borders to remain open for essential service transportation," announced Sawant.

In Punjab, DC Mohali Girish Dayalan has announced a curfew for the entire district, from 6 pm to 5 am on all days (night curfew) and from 6 pm every Friday to 5 am of every Monday (weekend curfew).

"All restaurants to remain closed for dine-in with, home delivery allowed up to 9 pm. All shops to close by 5 pm daily. Private offices, including service industry to 'work from home' only. Bare minimum staff involved in critical operations such as maintenance shall be allowed with curfew passes," he announced.