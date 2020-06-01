COVID-19: Here’s the list of worst affected districts in India

COVID-19 cases in India are about to reach 2,00,000 mark with almost 5394 deaths. On the other hand, in the last 24 hours, more than 8000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from various parts across the country and the current tally is at 1,90,535.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with almost 67,655 cases till date. The state has the highest number of cases in the country and the numbers of positive cases continue to surge in its several cities and districts. 3 districts in the state has made to the worst affcetd list in India.

Here's a list of districts and cities worst hit by COVID-19 in India :

Mumbai: As per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry and National Disaster Management Authority, Mumbai has recorded as many as 4,284 COVID-19 positive cases in past 48 hours (until Sunday).With this surge, Mumbai is close to reporting 40,000 infections. The hotspots in Mumbai like Dharavi slums where the cases are rapidly increasing. Mumbai has reported almost 1,333 deaths.

Chennai: The capital city of Tamil Nadu Chennai stands next in the tally of districts with the highest caseload of COVID-19. As per the latest data, the district has 14,800 cases and recorded 132 fatalities. In the last two days, Chennai reported over 1400 cases of COVID-19.

Gandhinagar: Gujarat's capital is also experiencing a continuous increase in COVID-19 positive cases. The district has a total of 12,180 cases. Gujrat has recorded a surge in the number of deaths which stands at 842. Most of these deaths are reported from Gandhinagar. The fatalities in Gandhinagar are more than Chennai, Thane and Pune.

Thane: Thane district near Mumbai is next in the row with 10,488 cases of the COVID-1 and 227 deaths.

Pune: Pune is one of the worst-affected districts in Maharashtra. It has recorded almost 8,560 cases and 348 deaths. In the past 48 hours, the number of cases in Pune has increased from 6,737 to 8,560.