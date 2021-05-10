COVID-19: Haryana Govt to provide financial aid of Rs 5,000 to below poverty line families hit by pandemic outbreak

In a bid to protect the livelihoods of the families below poverty line, the Haryana Government has decided to provide financial aid of Rs 5,000 to such families in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The state government has announced 'Surakshit Haryana' alert in the state for one week, from 10th May to 17th May.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that additional regulations have been added to regulations of the first lockdown and it'll continue. "Gathering of more than 11 people prohibited, even at weddings and funerals besides no processions will be allowed during lockdown," he added.

In order to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, Haryana on Sunday extended lockdown for another week starting from May 10 to May 17.