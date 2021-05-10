COVID-19: Haryana Govt to provide financial aid of Rs 5,000 to below poverty line families hit by pandemic outbreak

In a bid to protect the livelihoods of the families below poverty line, the Haryana Government has decided to provide financial aid of Rs 5,000 to such families in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The state government has announced 'Surakshit Haryana' alert in the state for one week, from 10th May to 17th May.
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that additional regulations have been added to regulations of the first lockdown and it'll continue. "Gathering of more than 11 people prohibited, even at weddings and funerals besides no processions will be allowed during lockdown," he added.
In order to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, Haryana on Sunday extended lockdown for another week starting from May 10 to May 17.
Anil Vij said strict action will be taken against those who flout the COVID restrictions. "Surkshit Haryana announced from May 10 to May 17, stringent measures will be taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Haryana," said Vij.
A lockdown was already imposed in Haryana till May 10 with effect from May 3. Haryana reported 13,548 new COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday. With this, the case tally reached 6,15,897. As many as 12,639 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active number of COVID cases in Haryana stands at 1,16,867.
Meanwhile, India on Monday morning recorded a slight dip in COVID-19 cases, with the single day case tally falling below the 4 lakh mark after several days. At the same time, the death toll dropped slightly to 3,754 in the last 24 hours. As per Health Ministry data, over 3.53 lakh people were discharged at the same time.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)