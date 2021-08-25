COVID-19: Haryana Government decides to re-open schools for classes 4 and 5 from September 1

Haryana government on Wednesday decided to re-open schools from September 1, for classes 4 and 5 in the state.

State Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that classes will be organized for these students while strictly following the COVID-19 SOPs.

Students will be allowed to attend school with prior permission from their parents as per the letter issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.

The Covid-19 situation is now under control, the minister said, adding, all preparations have been made to reopen schools. The state will, however, continue to run online classes for the students.

Schools in Haryana had opened briefly after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic but had to be shut earlier this year when the second wave swept through the country, producing a tidal wave of infections and related fatalities.

Haryana on Wednesday reported one COVID-19 related death taking the cumulative toll to 9,670 and 15 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,395.

According to the Health department's Daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from the Gurgaon district.

Among the districts, two cases each were from Yamunanagar, Kaithal and Palwal districts.

The total active cases in the state were 660. The total recoveries so far were 7,60,065. The recovery rate was 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 08:59 PM IST