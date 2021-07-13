COVID-19: Haryana administers 1 cr vaccine doses till date

Haryana administered a total of one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses till date on Tuesday, state Health Minister Anil Vij informed.

Anil Vij tweeted and said, "Haryana inoculated one crore COVID-19 jabs till date on Tuesday". "I thank Haryana health department and COVID warriors in this fight", he added.

Maharashtra became first state in the country to administer 3 crore COVID vaccine doses on June 25.

This comes amid various cities across Maharashtra and national capital, Delhi, have been facing vaccine shortage, forcing the administrations to call off vaccination drives for days.

While the COVID vaccination drive was suspended in Mumbai on July 9, many other cities and towns in Maharashtra continued to wait for a constant supply of vaccine doses.



Along with Maharashtra, the national capital too faced vaccination shortage. Delhi ran out of its stocks for the Covishield vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), news agency PTI reported on Monday night, citing officials familiar with the matter. Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, also took to his official handle on Twitter to inform denizens regarding the vaccine shortage in the national capital.



It is to be noted that the vaccination rate across the country dropped drastically after attaining a record on June 21 of inoculating 86 lakh beneficiaries against COVID-19.



It was on June 21 that India made a global record with highest single-day vaccinations as it administered over 86 lakh COVID-19 jabs in a day. A little over a week later, the vaccination rate of the country dropped by 68 percent with India administering just 27.6 lakh jabs on July 1, as per the Union Health Ministry data.