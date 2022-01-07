Covid-19: Gujarat logs 5,396 fresh cases, 1 death last 24 hours

Gujarat reported an all-time high of 5,396 fresh Covid cases and one death in Surat during the last 24 hours as on Friday evening, the state registered a jump of 1,183 cases since Thursday.

After having cancelled its high-octane Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit that was to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State Government has extended the night curfew time by one hour to make it 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and imposed several other restrictions.

A crowd of more than 400 would not be allowed now in all public and social functions, while offline classes in primary schools have been stopped.

With Friday’s surge, the State’s active caseload has increased to 18,583 and the official death toll to 10,128. Twenty-nine patients are on ventilator support.

Ahmedabad continued to drive the surge with 2,289 cases, which is a jump of 25% since Thursday.

Surat followed with 1,350 cases, Vadodara 239, Rajkot 203, Valsad 142, Anand 133, Kheda 104 and Gandhinagar 91.

Gujarat had no Omicron cases for the second day on Friday. The number of Omicron infections so far in the state stood at 204.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 10:42 PM IST