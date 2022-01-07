COVID-19: Gujarat issues fresh guidelines; shopping complexes, spas, hotels to function till 10 pm with 75% capacity - check full list here

Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Gujarat government on Friday said that shops, spas, shopping complexes, hotels and restaurants with 75% capacity to function till 10 pm.

According to Gujarat CMO, 75% capacity have been approved in government and private AC non-buses while 50% capacity have been approved in cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, libraries, etc.

Besides, educational institutions will remain closed in state till January 31.

The CMO also said that night curfew will be imposed between 10pm-6am in Ahmedabad, Surat,Vadodara, Rajkot,Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand and Nadiad.

Further, political and social programs, weddings will have maximum of 400 person in open spaces and 50% of space capacity in closed venues. Only 100 persons shall be allowed in funerals, the CMO added.

This comes after Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel today chaired a high-level meeting to review the administration's preparedness to deal with the situation.

Municipal Commissioners of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Gandhinagar cities along with collectors and district development officers of Anand, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad and Kutch attended the meeting through video-conference, a government release said.

As per the release, municipal commissioners and district collectors shared the latest details and data about the vaccination drive, tracing and tracking of cases, availability of beds and medicines and status of isolated patients in their respective districts.

The chief minister urged city and district administrators to continuously monitor infected patients, both in home isolation and those admitted to hospitals, the release stated.

To increase people's immunity, the state government plans to provide an Ayurvedic powder mix (kadha) in cities and districts from January 10, it was stated.

Administrators have been directed to make sure that this Ayurvedic mix, to be taken with hot water, reaches the public, the release stated.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 09:01 PM IST