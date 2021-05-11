COVID-19: Gujarat government extends night curfew in 36 cities till May 18

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus, the Gujarat govt has decided to extend night curfew in 36 cities for a week till May 18. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had ruled of imposing a lockdown in the state and so a curfew was imposed in the state.

Apart from night curfew, the state had also imposed certain other daytime restrictions till May 12 to check the spread of the virus.

Although, showing prepardness, the CM said that a detailed action plan will be chalked out in the coming days to tackle a possible third wave.

Since there has been no restriction on inter-state and inter-district travel, buses have been operating with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions like coaching centres, cinemas, parks, spas and salons, and gyms have been ordered closed.

In view of the possibility of the "third wave" hitting India, as predicted by healthcare experts, the CM on May 10 held a meeting with top doctors, who are part of the government's task force on COVID-19, and scientists of the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) here to formulate a state -level strategy.

Rupani told that the focus in the third wave will be to minimise both deaths as well as coronavirus infections, according to the release.