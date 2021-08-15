COVID-19: Gujarat extends night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat and six other cities till August 28

Gujarat government on Sunday extended the night curfew of 11pm-6am in 8 cities -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh till August 28.

While the restrictions were earlier in place from 10 pm to 6 am, they will continue to stay in effect from 11 pm and continue till 6 am.

Hotels and restaurants, however, continue to remain open only till 10 pm.

Currently, public ceremonies have been allowed with 400 people in open areas from 31 July. In closed spaces, functions with up to 50% of seating capacity have also been permitted. Installation of a maximum of 4 feet Ganesha statue in public permitted for the upcoming Ganeshotsav.

The government had earlier in July allowed water parks and swimming pools to function at 60% capacity. "Owners, managers and staff of water parks will have to get inoculated with the first dose by 31 July," it said.

Non AC private and public transport buses were also permitted to operate at 100% capacity and AC buses at 75% capacity. It was mandatory for drivers and conductors to take the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Saturday reported 25 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,25,166, while the day also saw the state administering vaccine doses against the infection to a record 6.18 lakh people, an official said.

With the discharge of 18 people during the day, the recovery count stood at 8,14,903, which is 98.76 per cent of the tally, leaving the state with an active caseload of 185, up from 178 on Friday, he informed.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 07:09 PM IST