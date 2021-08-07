COVID-19: Goa reopens for tourists; only fully vaccinated or those having negative RTPCR report allowed

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant however on Friday said, the rising number of Covid cases in Kerala is a cause for concern. The Chief Minister also advised the general population to adopt precautions during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, while stating that the state government would devise special SOPs for the festive season ahead after taking stakeholders into confidence. Travellers going to Goa in the upcoming festive season will have to produce proof that they are safe from Covid-19.

"At present I can say only one thing, Covid is still on. Even today the positivity rate in Goa is 1.9 to two per cent. There are one to two deaths. We need to take precautions," the Chief Minister told reporters in Panaji.

With the addition of 97 fresh cases of COVID-19, tally of infections in Goa rose to 1,71,705 on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 133 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,67,556 and toll to 3,157, the official said. With this, the coastal state is now left with 992 active cases, he said.