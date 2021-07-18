COVID-19: Goa govt extends statewide curfew till July 26

The government of Goa on Sunday announced that it has extended statewide curfew up to 7am, July 26 with further relaxations. According to the state government orders, the relaxations will allow opening of bars and restaurants with 50% capacity while religious places with up to 15 people.

The extended curfew was suppose to end on July 19, however in a bid to curb the spread the govt decided to extend the lockdown.

The Goa government on July 11 had issued an order extending the COVID induced curfew in the state till July 19, 7 am.

Casinos, shops and establishments are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm.

Here's what is allowed and what is not:

-Bars and restaurants will be operational 7 am to 9 pm with 50 percent capacity.

-Gyms open with 50% capacity.

-Sports complexes allowed to open without spectators

-Religious places to open with up to 15 people

-All shops, essential and non-essential, to remain close from 7 pm to 7 am.

-All production units, establishments and industries are permitted to function

-Schools and colleges, weekly markets to remain closed.