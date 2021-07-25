COVID-19: Goa government extends statewide curfew till 2nd August

The government of Goa amid the COVID-19 pandemic on July 25 extended the statewide curfew till August 2. The chief minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement as the statewide curfew was supposed to end on July 26.

The Goa government on July 19 had issued an order extending the COVID induced curfew in the state till July 26, 7 am.

Casinos, shops and establishments are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm.

Here's what is allowed and what is not:

-Bars and restaurants will be operational 7 am to 9 pm with 50 percent capacity.

-Gyms open with 50% capacity.

-Sports complexes allowed to open without spectators

-Religious places to open with up to 15 people

-All shops, essential and non-essential, to remain close from 7 pm to 7 am.

-All production units, establishments and industries are permitted to function

-Schools and colleges, weekly markets to remain closed.