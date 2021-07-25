COVID-19: Goa government extends statewide curfew till 2nd August

The government of Goa amid the COVID-19 pandemic on July 25 extended the statewide curfew till August 2. The chief minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement as the statewide curfew was supposed to end on July 26.
The Goa government on July 19 had issued an order extending the COVID induced curfew in the state till July 26, 7 am.
Casinos, shops and establishments are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm.
Here's what is allowed and what is not:
-Bars and restaurants will be operational 7 am to 9 pm with 50 percent capacity.
-Gyms open with 50% capacity.
-Sports complexes allowed to open without spectators
-Religious places to open with up to 15 people
-All shops, essential and non-essential, to remain close from 7 pm to 7 am.
-All production units, establishments and industries are permitted to function
-Schools and colleges, weekly markets to remain closed.
- Cinema halls, malls, to remain closed
-Auditoriums, community halls, weekly market to remain closed.
-Spa, salons and parlours to remain closed.
-Casinos, river cruises, water parks and entertainment parks to be shut.
Meanwhile, Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,70,491 on Sunday after 75 cases were detected during the day, while the death toll rose by six to touch 3,132, an official said.
The recovery count increased to 1,66,201 after 149 people were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, leaving the state with 1,158 active cases, he said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)