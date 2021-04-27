COVID-19: Furore can't bring back the dead, says Haryana CM ML Khattar on data tinkering charges

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today refuted allegations that his government was tinkering with the data on Covid-related deaths in his state. Calling them 'baseless' the CM said the focus in these difficult times must be on helping people battle the disease.
Commenting on the allegations, the CM said, "The kind of situation we are in, we don't want to tinker with data," Mr Khattar told reporters yesterday in Hisar. He was visiting the district to check on the condition of health facilities there.
He said the limitations of the available infrastructure must be taken into consideration. "We will try to save every life. It is useless to say the deaths are fewer or more. What is meaningful is to ask if we are able to fix our systems. Which is what we are trying to do," Mr Khattar said.
Five COVID-19 patients died in a private hospital with the hospital authorities claiming the deaths happened due to the shortage of oxygen. The administration denied this and ordered a magisterial probe.
The CM said, "We should focus on seeing how people can recover. No amount of furore can bring back the dead. There is no point in a debate over the number of deaths..." he said. "This pandemic...neither you knew about it nor I. We need everyone's cooperation in these times, yours, mine, and the patients."
On April 26, Haryana reported 11,504 fresh Covid-19 cases and 75 deaths.