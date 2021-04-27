COVID-19: Furore can't bring back the dead, says Haryana CM ML Khattar on data tinkering charges

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today refuted allegations that his government was tinkering with the data on Covid-related deaths in his state. Calling them 'baseless' the CM said the focus in these difficult times must be on helping people battle the disease.

Commenting on the allegations, the CM said, "The kind of situation we are in, we don't want to tinker with data," Mr Khattar told reporters yesterday in Hisar. He was visiting the district to check on the condition of health facilities there.

