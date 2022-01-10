COVID-19 explosion in Chattisgarh, prevalence rate crossed 8.05%

Despite the Chhattisgarh government claimed it successfully administered 3.27 crore dosages of the Covid-19 vaccine to its residents, out of which 65 percent of its population above age got vaccinated, it failed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 explosion in the state.

Out of 31,071 samples, 2502 people were tested Covid-19 positive in the state on Sunday, a government health bulletin said.

Moreover, an Omicron infected patient, who flew from middle east countries, remained untraced for one month, found running his shop in Bilaspur. Several other such infected were still missing in official records, informed the government sources.

Due to the carelessness attitude adopted by law enforcement agencies including administration and police, the Covid infection prevalence rate crossed 8.05%, which is unexpected and much higher than previous records, the opposition alleged.

It forced the Bhupesh Baghel led Congress government to take tough measures and issue strict guidelines to follow Covid protocol.

The state government administration reduced the presence of the number of government employees in government institutions by one third and enforced night curfew (section 144) from night 10 pm to 6 pm in the highly Covid infected blocks which will be categorised A by local administration.

Apart from empowering district collectors to implement the Covid protocols strictly, it also authorised them to take the decisions according to the situation.

A press release issued by the state government said the entry of outsiders has been restricted in the Secretariat and State Administrative building situated in Nawa Raipur from Monday.

In addition, only one-third of the third and fourth-grade employees will be asked to join their duties. These employees will join their duties according to their roster chart. Meanwhile, the government has not provided relaxation to senior officers.

Owing to chances of Community Covid spread, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo has instructed the officials to double the rate of Covid tests across the state.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel urged the public to follow Covid protocol and help in the battle against Covid.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 08:24 PM IST