e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in environment-friendly manner: PM Modi on launch of Vehicle Scrappage PolicyNow one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

India

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:05 PM IST

COVID-19: Educational institutions to reopen in Rajasthan with 50% capacity from September 1

Manish Godha
| PTI File Photo

| PTI File Photo

Jaipur: Schools for class 9th-12th and other higher educational institutions will reopen in Rajasthan from September 1st with 50 per cent of their capacity. The Rajasthan government has issued orders and SOP to reopen educational institutions today.

Vaccination has been made mandatory for the teachers and staff of the institutions. The written consent of the parents has also been made compulsory for the students coming for offline classes while online classes will continue and distance education will be promoted.

Educational institutions have to follow the Covid protocol. Assembly and canteen facilities will not be allowed and if any of the students or staff tested positive for Covid, the institution will have to be closed for 10 days.

It is to note that CM Ashok Gehlot had formed a ministerial sub committee to suggest the dates and SOP to reopen the educational institutions.

ALSO READ

Construction of luxury flats, constitutional club for Rajasthan MLAs begin: All you need to you
Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:05 PM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal