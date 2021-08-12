COVID-19: Educational institutions to reopen in Rajasthan with 50% capacity from September 1

Jaipur: Schools for class 9th-12th and other higher educational institutions will reopen in Rajasthan from September 1st with 50 per cent of their capacity. The Rajasthan government has issued orders and SOP to reopen educational institutions today.

Vaccination has been made mandatory for the teachers and staff of the institutions. The written consent of the parents has also been made compulsory for the students coming for offline classes while online classes will continue and distance education will be promoted.

Educational institutions have to follow the Covid protocol. Assembly and canteen facilities will not be allowed and if any of the students or staff tested positive for Covid, the institution will have to be closed for 10 days.

It is to note that CM Ashok Gehlot had formed a ministerial sub committee to suggest the dates and SOP to reopen the educational institutions.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:05 PM IST