COVID-19: Dr Harsh Vardhan asks Maharashtra govt to pull up its socks, control spread of virus

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that the lackadaisical attitude of the Maharashtra government has singularly bogged down the entire nation’s efforts to fight the virus.

In the same breath, he asked the Maharashtra government to pull up its socks in controlling the COVID 19 pandemic, instead of playing politics, spreading lies and creating panic.

Accusing the Maharashtra government of its poor vaccination efforts and casual attitude in battling the virus, the Health Minister said, “Today, Maharashtra not only has the highest cases and deaths in the country but also has one of the highest test positivity rates in the world! Their testing is not up to the mark and their contact tracing leaves a lot to be desired. The performance of Maharashtra government in terms of vaccinating healthcare workers and frontline workers is also not great. It is shocking to see how the state Government is putting Maharashtrians in danger by letting people escape institutional quarantine mandate for the sake of their personal ‘vasuli’. Overall, as the state has lurched from one crisis to another, it seems as if the state leadership is happily sleeping at the wheels.”