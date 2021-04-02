COVID-19: Delhi reports over 3,500 cases; highest single-day spike in 2021

Delhi recorded 3,594 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest daily count this year, while 14 more people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,050, according to the city health department.

The positivity rate also mounted to 4.11 from 3.57 per cent a day before, amid a massive surge in cases in the span of the last few weeks.

Delhi had reported 2,790 cases on Thursday, and 1,819 coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 2.71 per cent.

The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 6,68,814. Over 6.45 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.