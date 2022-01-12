COVID-19: Delhi reports 27,561 new cases, 40 deaths; positivity rate reaches to 26.22 %

Delhi on Wednesday, January 12, reported 27561 new COVID-19 cases which are higher than yesterday. The positivity rate has reached up to 26.22%.

14957 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged today. 56991 patients are in home isolation and only 2363 patients are admitted in hospitals.

City recorded 40 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday. State conducted 105102 tests within last 24 hours. 91 patients are on ventilator.

ALSO READ 42 office staffers and security officials at Delhi BJP headquarters test positive for COVID-19

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 08:09 PM IST