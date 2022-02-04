COVID-19: Delhi reopens schools, other educational institutes & gyms; single drivers in cars won't need masks

Delhi Government has decided to welcome children back in schools and colleges.

Now All schools (class 9 onwards), colleges, institutes, universities, coaching will reopen from 7th Feb Nursery to class 8 from 14th February.

Whats open, what's closed:

All schools (class 9 onwards), colleges, institutes, universities, coaching to reopen from 7th Feb Nursery to class 8 from 14th Feb

Higher education to be completely in physical mode

It was also decided to open all offices with 100% capacity

All gyms, spa and swimming pools shall be allowed to open

Restaurants shall be allowed to remain open till 11pm

Night curfew shall continue from 11 pm to 5 am

Wearing mask in car with single person shall not be mandatory now in Delhi



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 04:32 PM IST