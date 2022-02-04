COVID-19: Delhi reopens schools, other educational institutes & gyms; single drivers in cars won't need masks

Delhi Government has decided to welcome children back in schools and colleges.
Now All schools (class 9 onwards), colleges, institutes, universities, coaching will reopen from 7th Feb Nursery to class 8 from 14th February.
Whats open, what's closed:
Higher education to be completely in physical mode
It was also decided to open all offices with 100% capacity
All gyms, spa and swimming pools shall be allowed to open
Restaurants shall be allowed to remain open till 11pm
Night curfew shall continue from 11 pm to 5 am
Wearing mask in car with single person shall not be mandatory now in Delhi
