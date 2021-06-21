COVID-19: Delhi records this year's lowest single-day spike of 89 new cases

Delhi recorded less than 100 cases in 24 hours for only the second time in more than a year, with 89 new cases in the city.



As many as 11 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.16 percent. This is the first time since February 16, when 94 COVID-19 cases were recorded, that the number of daily infections has dropped below 100. In the last 24 hours, 57,128 people were tested for the virus.



The active caseload also fell below the 2,000-mark and now stands at 1,996, with 563 people recovering in home isolation. This is the lowest active caseload Delhi has seen after March 10 when there were 1,900 active cases in the city. The recovery rate has increased to 98.12 per cent, the same as on February 21.

The case tally stands at 14,32,381 in the national capital, including 14,05,460 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.



India reported 53,256 new coronavirus cases, taking its overall count of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 2,99,35,221. This is India’s lowest daily rise in cases in 88 days. The country’s toll rose by 1,422 to 3,88,135.