Covid-19: Delhi logs 7,498 new cases, 29 deaths in 24 hours; positivity rate at 10.59%

Delhi recorded 7,498 new Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths in 24 hours, while at present, the positivity stood at 10.59 per cent.

With this, the total number of active cases in the city had reached. A total of 70,804 tests were conducted by the health department on Wednesday.

Reportedly, as the daily Covid cases witness a dip and the positivity rate going near 10 per cent, the Delhi government may soon lift curbs like the weekend curfew and odd-even days for markets and malls, said sources Wednesday.

Delhi has been witnessing a drop in fresh infections over the last week. Infections were marginally higher (4.7 per cent) than yesterday (5,760), however, the positivity rate has dropped to 10.5 per cent from 11.79 per cent.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) earlier in the day had said that it will conduct a meeting tomorrow at 12.30 pm to discuss the Covid restrictions and the ongoing situation in the city.

The meeting will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DDMA Chairman and Lieutenant Governor(L-G) Anil Baijal and other experts and officials

Kejriwal yesterday had said that the L-G and the Delhi government are working together and will ease restrictions as soon as possible so that people’s livelihood and economic activities can return to normalcy.

Meanwhile, India reported 2.85 lakh (2,85,914) new Covid-19 cases and 665 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am Wednesday. The country has 22.23 lakh active cases, 5.55 per cent of its caseload. The daily positivity rate is 16.16 per cent, while the recovery rate is 93.23 per cent.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 07:00 PM IST