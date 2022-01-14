Covid-19: Delhi logs 24,383 fresh cases, 34 deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate climbs to 30.64%

Delhi on Friday reported 24,383 fresh Covid-19 cases and 34 deaths, as the positivity rate also rose to 30.64 per cent. With the fresh additions, the cumulative caseload has risen to 16,70,966 and the death toll to 25,305.

The city on Thursday had recorded 28,867 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day number since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the city’s health department.

The total number of deaths on Thursday was 31 while the positivity rate stood at 29.21 per cent.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said that Delhi is expected to record less than 25,000 Covid-19 cases. He also said that 75% of the people who died due to coronavirus were unvaccinated and 90% of the people had comorbidities.

Meanwhile, today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Covid cases are rising fast in the national capital but there is no reason to worry. He asked people to be responsible and assured them that the government has made all preparations and there are enough hospital beds.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 07:07 PM IST