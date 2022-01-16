Covid-19: Delhi logs 18,286 fresh cases, 28 deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate at 27.87%

With a fall in Covid cases for two consecutive days, the national capital on Sunday recorded 18,286 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 27.87 per cent, according to daily bulletin by the health department.

At the same time, the capital city reported 21,846 recoveries and 28 deaths. With this, the active cases have gone down to 89,819.

A total of 65,621 tests were conducted and 28 deaths were logged according to the Delhi state health bulletin.

As per the data, 2,591 Covid-19 positive patients were hospitalised and 21,846 patients recovered or were discharged.

Delhi on Friday had recorded 28,867 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, with a positivity rate of 29.21%.

On Wednesday, Delhi had reported 40 deaths, the highest since June 10 last year.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said Delhi is expected to record about 17,000 Covid-19 cases and the number of cases has declined for the third consecutive day.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has exempted persons with disabilities and pregnant employees of the city government’s departments and agencies from attending office, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

