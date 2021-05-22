COVID-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi seeking vaccine doses for 18-44 age groups

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has on Saturday written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate supply of vaccines and increasing the quota of the city. He said that the vaccination centres for the people in the 18-44 age groups are on verge of closure due to lack of doses.

Kejriwal in an online press briefing said that from Sunday, all vaccination centres for the people between the age group of 18 and 44 years in Delhi will be closed as vaccine stocks have run out.

“Delhi requires 80 lakh doses a month to vaccinate people in three months. But it only received 16 lakh doses in May and the Centre has further decreased Delhi's quota in June to 8 lakh doses,” Kejriwal said.

So far 50 lakh people have been vaccinated in Delhi. Further, 2.5 crore more doses are required to vaccinate all adults in Delhi, he said.

"With this speed of 8 lakh doses per month, it will take 30 months to vaccinate all the adults alone. By then, no one knows how many waves will arrive and how many deaths will occur," Kejriwal said, urging the prime minister to raise the quota and supply to the city immediately.

The chief minister extended four suggestions to the central government to enhance vaccine availability in the country.

The central government should within 24 hours direct all capable companies in the country to start manufacturing Covaxin as Bharat Biotech has agreed to share its formula, he said.