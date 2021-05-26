COVID-19 deaths to be audited in Rajasthan amid allegations of hiding figures

Amid allegations of hiding figures of Covid deaths in Rajasthan, the state government has decided to audit Covid deaths in the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the officials to carry out this audit to figure out the Covid and non-Covid deaths. Besides this the government is planning a social security scheme for the families who have lost their earning members due to Covid and an audit will help the government to get the actual number of such families.

In a review meeting on Tuesday night, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said ‘Rajasthan has no tradition of hiding figures of deaths. We are more concerned about the lives of the people than numbers.’ He directed the officials to audit the Covid deaths so that the reality of Covid and non-Covid deaths can come out and government can take a decision on social security scheme for these families. It is to be mentioned that Gehlot has already directed the concerned departments to frame a social security scheme for the families who have lost their earning members and for the children who have lost their parents.

Congress-led government in Rajasthan is facing allegations of hiding figures of Covid deaths. The government claims 7911 deaths of Covid since march 2020 out of which 5093 were in April and May this year whereas the media reports are saying that figure is much higher than this. The party in opposition BJP has accused the government of not disclosing the actual number.