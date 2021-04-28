COVID-19: Dead bodies not being treated with dignity they deserve, says Telangana High Court

"Even in death, human bodies are not being treated with the dignity they deserve", said the Telangana High Court while taking exception to the mess that the families of victims of Covid-19 are being made to undergo for cremation of their loved ones.

The Court was informed that in view of large number of fatalities over the past few days on account of people succumbing to the COVID-19 infection, families are not able to transport the bodies from hospitals/ homes to the crematorium grounds/ burial ground. The bench comprising of Chief Justic Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijayasan Reddy was informed about the descrepancies faced by the people during the cremation of the deceased.

As per a report in Livelaw, the court was notified that even the drivers of the ambulances, that are otherwise available free of cost are charging the public unncessarily by demanding illegal gratification for transportation of COVID-l9 infected patients from their homes to hospitals or from hospitals to homes.

Over this the court said "This is most unacceptable". It observed that it is impermissible for services that are offered by the State free of cost, to be exploited in this manner by the staff attached to hospitals or the drivers of ambulances.