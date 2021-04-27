COVID-19 Crisis: WHO to provide 4,000 oxygen concentrators to India

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) will provide 4,000 oxygen concentrators to India which is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and related deaths, a spokesperson of the global health body said on Tuesday.

"WHO is providing critical equipment and supplies to meet the increased needs during the current surge. 4000 oxygen concentrators will be delivered, to be provided to affected states (in India)," the organistion's spokesperson said while speaking to Sputnik.

"Over 2,600 WHO experts from various programs (polio, TB, NTD etc) have been redeployed to work with health authorities at all levels to respond to the pandemic," the spokesperson added.