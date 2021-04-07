COVID-19: Compulsory to wear mask in vehicle even when driving alone, orders High Court

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ruled that it is compulsory to wear a mask in a vehicle even when driving alone. The court reasoned that if the vehicle traverses through public place, there may be others who may risk exposure. “Wearing of a mask or a face cover in a vehicle, which may be occupied by either a single person or multiple persons, is… compulsory in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the order further said.

The judgement was passed by a Single Judge Bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh in a batch of petitions challenging the imposition of fines on those driving alone in their cars while not wearing a mask. All these petitions were dismissed as without merit, with the court observing: “A mask is like a Suraksha Kavach for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.