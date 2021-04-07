COVID-19: Compulsory to wear mask in vehicle even when driving alone, orders High Court

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ruled that it is compulsory to wear a mask in a vehicle even when driving alone. The court reasoned that if the vehicle traverses through public place, there may be others who may risk exposure. “Wearing of a mask or a face cover in a vehicle, which may be occupied by either a single person or multiple persons, is… compulsory in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the order further said.
The judgement was passed by a Single Judge Bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh in a batch of petitions challenging the imposition of fines on those driving alone in their cars while not wearing a mask. All these petitions were dismissed as without merit, with the court observing: “A mask is like a Suraksha Kavach for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
It protects the person wearing it, as also the person who is exposed…wearing of masks has been one measure that has saved millions of lives,” the court said. One of the petitioners, Advocate Saurabh Sharma, had sought compensation of Rs 10 lakh after he was fined Rs 500 for not wearing a mask.