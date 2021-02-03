COVID-19: Colleges, universities to remain closed in West Bengal

Kolkata: A day after announcing that classes for standards IX to XII will be resumed from February 12, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday said that colleges and universities will, however, remain closed and students will continue with their online classes as usual.

After holding a closed-door meeting with all the vice-chancellors of the universities, Chatterjee said that abiding by the protocols of the ongoing pandemic, hostels cannot be opened, due to which the colleges will remain closed and the students will avail online classes.

“Now everyone is comfortable with online classes, so the ongoing semesters will be conducted online and will be over by March-end. Several Vice-chancellors have said that hostels cannot be opened, for which students cannot attend offline classes. However, offices will be kept open to give assistance to the students and their parents,” mentioned Partha Chatterjee.

The minister also stated that the state Education department will soon start a review process of all the universities in West Bengal.

Notably, Partha Chatterjee had on February 2 said that the state government is holding talks with the public schools for resumption from February 12, following the relevant pandemic protocols.

“Class timings and routines will be decided by the school authorities. We will scrutinize them. Following all regulations of the ongoing pandemic, we are planning to open the schools from Class 9-12 mainly as the science students are facing problems in holding practical classes. The board exams are scheduled in June and if they don’t hold practical classes by then it will be a problem for the students,” Chatterjee was heard saying.

He added that the private schools should also decide on reopening.