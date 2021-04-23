COVID-19: Centre sets up control room to monitor internal trade, manufacturing, logistics of essential commodities

The Centre on Friday has set up a control room to monitor the status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities to the common man and the difficulties being faced by various stakeholders due to current restrictions imposed by States/UTs amid rise in COVID-19 cases.

The control room will be set in Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, and it will monitor the issues of internal trade, manufacturing, delivery and logistics of essential commodities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DPIIT has provided contact numbers (+91 11 23062383, 23062975) and email address (dpiit-controlroom@gov.in) of the control room.

"In the event of any manufacturing, transportation, distributing, wholesale or e-commerce companies facing difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilization of resources, the same may be informed to this Department at the following telephone number: +91 11 23062383, 23062975 or email: dpiit-controlroom@gov.in," the government release said.

"The above telephone number will remain functional from 8 AM to 10 PM w.e.f. 24.04.2021. The issues reported by various stakeholders through this control room shall be taken up with the concerned State/UT Governments. The stakeholders are requested to report the issues affecting the above stated services to the control room," it added.