COVID-19: Centre reviews vaccination progress, tells states to prioritize beneficiaries who are due to take second dose

The Centre today reviewed the ongoing vaccination drive which has been carried out through out the country that began on January 16. Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary and Dr. R S Sharma, Chairman of Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management to combat COVID-19 and member, National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of COVID-19 reviewed the status of the vaccination drive.

The Union Health secretary highlighted some major points for the state governments after reviewing the drive.

The secretary said that states need to ensure all beneficiaries who have taken the first dose are prioritised for the second doses. He stressed on vaccinating those beneficiaries who are due to take the second jab of the vaccination.

It was advised that states can reserve at least 70% of the Vaccines supplied to them from Government of India channel (free of cost) for second dose vaccination and remaining 30% for first dose.