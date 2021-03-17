COVID-19: Centre identifies 70 'districts of concern', 13 in Maharashtra; here's the full list

The COVID-19 situation in India seems to have gone back to square one as various states in the country are noticing an alarming uptick in the cases being reported daily. Maharashtra, meanwhile, tops the list with 60% of all active cases in the country.

Expressing concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for "quick and decisive" steps to check the emerging "second peak" of coronavirus, and stressed the need to seriously follow the "test, track and treat" approach.

In a virtual interaction with the chief ministers over the pandemic situation and the ongoing vaccination drive, Modi also asserted that vaccine is an effective weapon against the diseases and asked states to establish more vaccination centres, be it government-run or private.

In his first interaction with chief ministers after the vaccination drive started in January, he said states like Maharashtra and Punjab have been seeing a rise in the COVID-19 cases while the positivity rate has shot up in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi noted that 70 districts in the country have seen an increase in the positivity rate by over 150 per cent in the last few weeks. Out of these 70 districts, 13 are in Maharashtra and 10 in Madhya Pradesh.

Here's the full list: