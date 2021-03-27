COVID-19 cases skyrocket in India: 62,258 test positive, highest since mid-October

India on Saturday broke all records of 2021 with the highest 62,258 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours while the day's deaths hit the year's peak at 291 and the active cases also touched a fresh high of 4.53 lakh.

This is the highest in over 160 days. India had last seen over 62,000 new cases on October 16 last year. India also recorded the year's highest 11.65 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, pushing up those tested for Coronavirus so far to 23.98 crore. As many as 5.81 crore people have been vaccinated in the country, 26.05 lakh in 24 hours. The second wave of the dreaded disease is proving to be worse than the first.