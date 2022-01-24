COVID-19 cases in India to decline by February 15: Govt sources

The COVID-19 cases in India are likely to decline by February 15 as the cases have started reducing and stabilising in some states and metro cities, government sources told news agency ANI on Monday. The sources added that the vaccination has reduced the impact of the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

"Covid cases in the country to decline by Feb 15. The cases have started reducing & stabilising in some States &metro cities, vaccination has reduced the impact of third wave. Health Ministry is coordinating with States/UTs. 74% of adult population is fully vaccinated," government sources said.

Meanwhile, India logged 3,06,064 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,95,43,328, while the active cases climbed to 22,49,335, the highest in 241 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,89,848 with 439 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 5.69 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 93.07 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 62,130 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 20.75 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.03 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,68,04,145, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.24 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 162.26 crore.

(With PTI inputs)

