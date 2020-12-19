COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-crore mark, death toll above 1.45 lakh

India's COVID-19 caseload has crossed one crore mark with a death toll of 1,45,119, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Saturday.

India is only the second country after the US to have reported more than 10 million COVID-19 cases.

At present, there are 3,08,751 active cases and 95,50,712 discharged cases, the ministry data showed. The total number of recorded COVID-19 cases stand at 1,00,04,599.

Over 75 million COVID-19 cases worldwide

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 75 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.67 million.

In its latest update on Saturday, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 75,588,781 and 1,672,826, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 17,442,180 and 313,246.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,162,978), Russia (2,764,843), France (2,499,465), the UK (1,982,828), Turkey (1,982,090), Italy (1,921,778), Spain (1,797,236), Argentina (1,531,374), Colombia (1,482,072), Germany (1,469,991), Mexico (1,289,298), Poland (1,182,864) and Iran (1,145,651), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 185,650.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (116,487), Italy (67,894), the UK (66,640), France (60,343), Iran (53,273), Russia (49,170), Spain (48,926), Argentina (41,672), Colombia (40,019), Peru (36,858), Germany (25,413), Poland (24,771) and South Africa (24,285).