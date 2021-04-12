COVID-19 cases in Delhi scales highest peak; records 11,491 cases in a day

In it's highest single day spike since the pandemic outbreak, Delhi today (April 12) reported 11,491 COVID-19 cases. While the city also reported over 10,774 cases on April 11 which shows a massive surge in the positive cases.
Besides cases, 72 deaths were reported in last 24 hours. With 11,491 cases total tally rised to 7,36,688. Currently, there are 38, 095 active cases in the city.
To tackle the curb of virus, the Delhi government today declared 14 private hospitals in the city as "full COVID-19" hospitals and directed them not to admit any non-COVID patients till further orders. Nineteen private hospitals have been directed to reserve at least 80 per cent of their ICU beds for coronavirus-related treatment.
Eighty-two private hospitals have been asked to set aside at least 60 per cent of their ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, according to the order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). "Furthermore, 101 private hospitals are directed to reserve at least 60 per cent of their ward bed capacity for COVID-related treatment," the order read.
Also, major temples in Delhi have decided on restricted "darshan" facilities for devotees with some of the shrines offering e-passes during the Navratri that begins on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 situation in Delhi is "very serious", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday as he issued a stark warning -- do not step out of homes unless it is urgent. "The fourth wave is more dangerous than the previous wave. The government is closely monitoring the situation," Kejriwal told a press conference.
In just a few weeks, Delhi has gone from near normalcy -- with less than 100 cases reported on a single day on February 16, to an exploding pandemic, a grim reminder that the virus is contributing to extract its toll