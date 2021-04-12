COVID-19 cases in Delhi scales highest peak; records 11,491 cases in a day

In it's highest single day spike since the pandemic outbreak, Delhi today (April 12) reported 11,491 COVID-19 cases. While the city also reported over 10,774 cases on April 11 which shows a massive surge in the positive cases.

Besides cases, 72 deaths were reported in last 24 hours. With 11,491 cases total tally rised to 7,36,688. Currently, there are 38, 095 active cases in the city.

To tackle the curb of virus, the Delhi government today declared 14 private hospitals in the city as "full COVID-19" hospitals and directed them not to admit any non-COVID patients till further orders. Nineteen private hospitals have been directed to reserve at least 80 per cent of their ICU beds for coronavirus-related treatment.