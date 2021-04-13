COVID-19 cases explode in Delhi with 13,500 fresh cases; CM Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel CBSE board exams

Delhi on April 13 reported a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases as 13,500 tested positive - the highest single-day spike so far which has taken Delhi's caseload to 7,36,788 total infections. Owing to the massive surge in cases on daily basis, the Chief Minister Arvin Kejriwal has urged the Centre to to cancel CBSE board exams. This is the third consecutive day that the national capital witnessed a record spike in Covid infections.

The CM termed the fourth wave in the national capital "very dangerous".

Addressing a press conference here today, Kejriwal said, "Corona cases are increasing rapidly. During the peak in COVID-19 cases in November last year, 8,500 cases were reported, compared to that we are already reporting 13,500 cases. This wave is very dangerous." Citing the COVID-19 data of the last 10 to 15 days, the Chief Minister stated that 65 per cent of COVID-19 patients in the national capital were below 45 years of age. He appealed to the youth to step out of the house only if necessary and follow COVID guidelines.

On CBSE board exams, the Chief Minister made an appeal to the centre. "Six lakh students in the city will appear for board exams. 1 lakh teachers will be on duty. Conducting board exams can lead to largescale spread of coronavirus... alternative methods of assessment can be explored. Students can be promoted on basis of either online exams or internal assessment. The board exams should be cancelled," he said.

He further requested those above 45 years of age to get vaccinated, adding that government hospitals in Delhi are providing COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.