COVID-19 cases explode in Delhi: Over 10,774 test positive in a day, highest since pandemic outbreak

In it's highest single day spike since pandemic outbreak, Delhi today reported 10,744 COVID-19 cases. While the city also reported over 10,732 cases on April 10 which shows a massive surge in the positive cases.

The COVID-19 situation in Delhi is "very serious", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday as he issued a stark warning -- do not step out of homes unless it is urgent. "The fourth wave is more dangerous than the previous wave. The government is closely monitoring the situation," Kejriwal told a press conference.

In just a few weeks, Delhi has gone from near normalcy -- with less than 100 cases reported on a single day on February 16, to an exploding pandemic, a grim reminder that the virus is contributing to extract its toll.Kejriwal said the current fourth wave of the pandemic in the city is "very dangerous" and is spreading at such a rapid rate that it has left many people baffled." Cases have escalated in a big way in the last 10-15 days.