COVID-19: Canada suspends flights from India until August 21

The Government of Canada has suspended all flights from India until August 21, 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage. Canada also has advisories urging people within the country to avoid all non-essential travel outside its borders until further notice.

According to an official notice, passengers who travel to Canada from India via an indirect route will need to obtain a pre-departure negative COVID-19 molecular test result from a third country before continuing their journey to Canada.

In the case of travellers who have previously tested positive for COVID-19, proof of a positive COVID-19 molecular test conducted between 14 and 90 days prior to departure must be provided. This too has to be obtained from a third country prior to return.

Further details awaited.