COVID-19: Bihar extends all existing restrictions till 6th February

In wake of COVID-19 situation, Bihar government on Wednesday, January 20 decided to extend all the existing restrictions till 6th February, 2022.

कोविड की स्थिति की समीक्षा की गई। कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति को देखते हुए वर्तमान में लागू सभी प्रतिबंधों को 6 फरवरी 2022 तक विस्तारित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। आप सभी से अनुरोध है कि विशेष सावधानी बरतें एवं सरकार द्वारा जारी दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करें। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) January 20, 2022

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 06:15 PM IST